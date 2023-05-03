Police stood guard outside a school in Serbia after a student shot at least nine people dead on Wednesday, 3 May.

Eight students and a security guard were killed at the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school after the suspect opened fire at around 8:40am.

Six more children and a teacher were injured.

Police referred to the shooter by his initials, K.K., and said he had opened fire with his father’s gun.

The suspect, who has been identified as a student at the school in central Belgrade who was born in 2009, was arrested in the schoolyard.

