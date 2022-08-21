Bernie Ecclestone’s most controversial moments

Bernie Ecclestone, the former CEO of Formula One racing, is facing trial in London for fraud by false representation over an alleged failure to declare £400m of overseas assets to the government. The charges are not the first time that the billionaire has been mired in controversy, with a series of scandals and furore caused by Ecclestone's business deals and his comments to the media. The tycoon has in the past been accused of being racially insensitive, as well as saying mysoginistic comments.

Here are his most controversial moments.

Sign up to our newsletters.