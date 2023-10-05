White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she was “not nervous” around President Joe Biden’s dog Commander after reports emerged of a new biting incident.

Her comments come after the Biden family's dog, a 2-year-old German shepherd, had to be removed from the White House after a series of biting incidents.

Last week, Commander reportedly bit a Secret Service agent who required medical treatment.

In an emailed statement, the first lady’s communications director said that the Bidens “remain grateful for the patience and support of the US Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions.”