Protesters outside White House call for Biden to ‘pass the torch’

Protesters gathered outside the White House calling for Joe Biden to “pass the torch”.

The demonstrators, comprising of activists and Democratic voters, gathered outside the gates of the White House on Saturday (20 July) calling on Biden to end his quest for a second term as US President.

A total of 36 Democratic lawmakers have publicly called for the President, who is currently self-isolating at his beach house in Delaware after contracting Covid-19, to bow out of the 2024 race.