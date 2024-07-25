President Joe Biden has addressed the nation for the first time since announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

Speaking to the public from his Oval Office on Wednesday (24 July), Biden said he had dropped his re-election bid and thrown his support behind vice president Kamala Harris because “the defence of democracy is more important than any title”.

The president said: “It has been the honour of my life to serve as your president, but in the defence of democracy, which is at stake, I think it is more important than any title.

“This sacred test of protecting our union is not about me, it’s about you.”