Biden sends challenge to Trump as he accepts invitation to debate Republican rival

Joe Biden has announced that he is willing to debate Donald Trump twice before the 5 November US election.

Taking to social media, the president said that he beat Mr Trump both times as the pair went head-to-head in 2020, before laying down a challenge for his Republican rival.

“He’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal,” Mr Biden said.

The president’s move shows he is willing to take some calculated risks to boost his opinion poll numbers in a race in which he is trailing Mr Trump in key battleground states, as voters remain concerned about his age and his handling of the economy.