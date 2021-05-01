Watch live as Biden receives briefing on refugee situation in Poland

Watch live as Joe Biden receives a briefing on the humanitarian response to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the growing flow of refugees into Poland.

The US president will be joined by Polish President Andrzej Duda. Mr Andrzej has said at present over 2 million Ukrainian refugees have sought safety in Poland and thanked citizens for taking in those in need of housing.

Mr Biden will head to Warsaw to meet refugees in person on Saturday (March 26).

