Moment biker riding with dog strapped to her is pulled over by shocked police officer

A motorcyclist was fined after police spotted her riding with a dog secured to her chest on May 17 in Alexandra Headland.

The 35-year-old Maroochydore woman received a $376 infringement notice for failing to transport the animal safely.

Officers said the harness, bought online, could pose risks if the dog reacted unpredictably. Senior Sergeant Shane Panoho of Sunshine Coast Highway Patrol reminded motorists to maintain full control and visibility while driving.

“We know how attached some people are to their pets, but its best to apply a paws-off approach when it comes to our roads.,” he said.