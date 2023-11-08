Moment knife-wielding killer kicks down door before murdering man over wedding row

A knife-wielding killer murdered a father on his doorstep in Birmingham after a row following a family wedding, shocking doorbell footage shows.

Ahmad Al Sino and Mohammed Ibrahim had fallen out in a row involving belongings and gifts following a family wedding, West Midlands Police said.

Al Sino, 43, of Chatham Road, stabbed Mr Ibrahim, 55, four times at his home in Castle Vale on 13 March.

Mr Ibrahim died at the scene and his son was seriously injured.

Al Sino was tracked and arrested by officers 40 minutes after the attack.

He was found guilty of murder and attempted murder in October.