Teenage gang member flees after Birmingham shooting that left 13-year-old paralysed

Three gang members, one carrying a homemade "slam gun", were caught on CCTV fleeing after a shooting that paralysed a 13-year-old boy in Birmingham.

Louis Clarke, 19, from Hockley, has been jailed for life for attempted murder and possession of a firearm and will serve a minimum of 15 years.

Three other men were jailed in October 2022 for shooting and paralysing the 13-year-old.

The boy was on his way to get food with friends when he was shot in November 2021 in the underpass at Hockley Circus.

CCTV showed the gang fleeing the underpass after the shooting, with the long barrel of the homemade gun visible.