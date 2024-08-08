An Australian man has been arrested for the alleged theft of more than AU$600,000 (£309,000) worth of limited-edition Bluey-themed coins.

The 47-year-old is accused of stealing 63,000 unreleased commemorative A$1 coins from a warehouse in Wetherill park, Sydney, in June.

"Strike Force Bandit," a special unit police set up to investigate the theft, said the coins sell online for ten times their face value.

The coins are produced by the Australian mint, look like A$1 coins, and would be legal tender.

Police alleged the suspect stole the coins, which weighed over 1,000 lbs, from the back of a truck with the help of two male accomplices.