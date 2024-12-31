Fishermen rescued after boat runs out of fuel and capsizes in 8 foot waves

Two fishermen were rescued after their 24-foot boat ran out of fuel and capsized off the coast of a Puerto Rican island over the weekend.

A good Samaritan reported the vessel in trouble five miles south of Desecheo Island, US Coast Guard officials said in a statement on Sunday (29 December).

Footage from Saturday shows the two men in life jackets floating in choppy seas before Coast Guard personnel transport them to safety.

Their vessel capsized after taking on water from a wave in 6-8 foot seas and 25-30 knot winds.

Both individuals were hoisted from the water and transported to Air Station Borinquen.