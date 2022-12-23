FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250m bond to parents' home

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be released on a $250m bond while awaiting trial in the US on fraud charges.

The cryptocurrency mogul, 30, has been charged with stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer assets to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research.

He was extradited to the US from his home in the Bahamas, where FTX is based.

Mr Bankman-Fried’s pre-trial bond was secured against his parents’ California home, where he will stay until his trial.

