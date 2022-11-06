An effigy of Liz Truss and the lettuce was paraded through streets ahead of Lewes Bonfire Night on Saturday.

The iconic vegetable rose to fame after the Daily Star set up a YouTube live stream asking the question: “Will Liz Truss outlast this lettuce?”

She did not, resigning as prime minister before the food went off.

As Britain celebrated Bonfire Night, effigies of the former Tory leader were seen across the country and crowds in Lewes booed as Ms Truss and the lettuce passed them in the streets.

