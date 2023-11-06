Revealed: Extraordinarily low prices Boohoo buys dresses from Pakistan for

Boohoo staff struck an “extraordinary deal” to buy cheap garments from Pakistan, a BBC investigation has found.

Undercover journalist Emma Lowther was told of how one senior manager at Boohoo secured a deal to buy dresses made for £1.80 each.

The agreement was discussed between Ms Lowther and another employee on camera during BBC Panorama: Boohoo’s Broken Promises.

“I don’t actually know how he’s doing it, he must be losing money. It’s so cheap,” the employee said of the deal.

The supplier did not go ahead with that specific order, but later agreed to a range of others that lawyers for Boohoo say “allowed it to make a profit”.

A statement from Boohoo, provided to The Independent, reads: “We work in a constructive way with our suppliers to deliver great value for our customers. Our suppliers pay at least national minimum wage where they operate. The majority of our suppliers have worked with the boohoo group for a number of years, something that would not be possible if the work was not profitable.”