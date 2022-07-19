Boris Johnson hosted his final Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 19 July, as the four remaining Tory leadership candidates faced a vote on who would replace him as prime minister and leader of the Conservative party.

During the final meeting, the caretaker leader gave his final opening speech, with ministers banging the table in a traditional send-off for the outgoing prime minister.

Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch, Liz Truss, and Penny Mordaunt will face another round of voting from Conservative MPs on Tuesday before Conservative members have the final say between two candidates on Wednesday, 20 July.

