Boris Johnson was shown supercut of all the times he told parliament he followed lockdown rules as MPs began their probe into whether or not the former prime minister intentionally misled the House of Commons over Partygate.

Clips from clashes between Mr Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs were played to the Privileges Committee on Wednesday (22 March).

In one video from December 2021, the former prime minister assured the House that “no Covid rules were broken” in No 10.

Five months later, in May 2022, Mr Johnson doubled down on suggestions he followed the rules.

