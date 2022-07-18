Boris Johnson says he is ‘proud’ of his government achievements

Boris Johnson addressed the Commons on Tuesday after a vote of confidence on the government was called.

In his statement, Mr Johnson claimed he had “delivered on every single promise” as he asked Conservatives to back the government during the confidence motion.

The outgoing Prime Minister told the Commons he led “one of the most dynamic governments of modern times” which had overcome “adversity on scale we haven’t seen for centuries”, and recalled his achievement with Brexit and the pandemic.

