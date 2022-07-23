Boris Johnson tosses grenade during visit to Ukrainian troops training in UK

Boris Johnson tossed a grenade during a military exercise for Ukrainian troops training in the UK.

The prime minister met 400 Ukrainian soldiers that will receive training in Yorkshire, before returning to fight in the war against Russia.

In the video filmed by his own press team, Johnson, dressed in camoflage, joins soldiers running a practice drill.

"I am absolutely convinced that you can win, and you will win", he told the Ukrainian fighters.

This comes as the Tory leadership contest rumbles on, with Johnson's foreign secretary Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak vying to replace him.