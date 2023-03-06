Keir Starmer says Johnson seeking knighthood for father is ‘absolutely outrageous’

Keir Starmer has branded Boris Johnson's move to put his father, Stanley, forward for a knighthood as being "absolutely outrageous."

"You only need to say it to realise just how ridiculous it is,” he said during an interview on LBC on Monday, 6 February.

The Labour leader added that it is "classic of a man like Johnson," adding the public will find it to be outrageous.

"The idea of an ex-prime minister bestowing honours on his dad – for services to what?"

