Boris Johnson reveals what he has been doing since leaving office

Boris Johnson has disclosed what he's been getting up to since stepping down as prime minister last July.

The former leader of the Conservative Party announced his resignation following mass departures within his cabinet.

Speaking to Nadine Dorries on TalkTV, Johnson said he was spending more time with his children and in his constituency, and "building things."

On whether he'd rather be stuck in a lift with Sir Keir Starmer or Nicola Sturgeon, Johnson commented that "both individuals are far nicer and more amusing than you might otherwise imagine."

