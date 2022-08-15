Boris Johnson shops in Greek supermarket during his summer holiday

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were seen in a supermarket in the greek town of Nea Makri on Saturday 13 August.

A fellow shopper filmed the exiting prime minister doing his shopping, greeting him with a “Hi” as he waved back with a friendly smile.

The Tory leader is enjoying his second summer holiday in two weeks despite the deepening cost of living crisis and has been accused of leading a “zombie” government and failing to provide reassurance to families anxious about soaring energy bills, expected to hit almost £3,600 this October.

