Ian Blackford said Boris Johnson was “the only prime minister who has ever been found to be guilty of breaking his own laws” following the Tory leader resignation as head of the country.

The SNP leader added: “We’ve got a responsibility to everyone right across these islands to make sure this man (Boris Johnson) is removed from office; he cannot remain as prime minister one day longer.”

Mr. Johnson resigned on Thursday (7 July) after receiving over 50 government resignations and being called to step down by numerous members of his own cabinet.

