Boris Johnson has resigned as prime minister, but confirmed he will remain as “caretaker” leader until his replacement is chosen in the coming months.

Announcing his decision to resign following a mass revolt, Mr Johnson said it is “clearly the will” of the Conservative Party to replace him.

“I have agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now,” Mr Johnson said.

“I have today appointed a cabinet to serve - as I will - until a new leader is in place”.

Sign up for our newsletters.