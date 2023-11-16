Protesters shut down Boston bridge in call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza blocked rush-hour traffic on a major bridge in Boston on Thursday, 16 November.

Activists staged the demonstration to demand that Senator Elizabeth Warren support an immediate ceasefire and use her influence to stop the Israeli government’s ongoing strikes in the besieged enclave.

Palestine has been bombarded by strikes following Hamas’ attack in Israel on 7 October.

IfNotNow, a Jewish organisation calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, blocked vehicles on the Boston University bridge early Thursday morning.

It comes after protesters staged a sit-in at New York’s Grand Central Terminal.