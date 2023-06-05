Teenager who died in Bournemouth beach incident was ‘fabulous young man’, family say

The 17-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in the water off Bournemouth beach this week has been described by his family as a “fabulous young man”.

Joe Abbess, from Southampton, was “kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny”, according to a family statement issued by Dorset Police.

“We are heartbroken and devastated at the death of our Joe. His family and friends will always love him and we are incredibly proud of the young man he was,” the statement read.