CCTV shows the last known moments of Bradford murder suspect Habibur Masum.

Masum, 25, is wanted by police after a woman Kulsuma Akter, 25, was fatally stabbed as she pushed her baby in pram on Saturday (6 April).

West Yorkshire Police said Masum was known to police and that Ms Akter had previous contact with police.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said.

The force said officers were called to the scene at 3.21pm on Saturday after reports of a woman being stabbed by a man who then fled, and she later died in hospital.

Ms Akter’s baby was not harmed.