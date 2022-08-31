Police footage captures high-speed chase with van before deadly Bradford crash

Police footage shows a high-speed chase with a van in Bradford before a fatal crash killed three people on 13 June.

Sixteen-year-old Jack Simpson was sentenced to six years, three in custody and three on licence, at Bradford Crown Court on 31 August.

Video shows Simpson driving a Ford Transit van on the wrong side of the road as he sped away from officers, before a head-on crash with a taxi.

The taxi driver Sohail Ali (28) and passenger Simon McHugh (49) died at the scene. A passenger in the van, Kyden Leadbeater (18), died in hospital.

Sign up to our newsletters.