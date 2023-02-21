Brexiteers urged to give Sunak time to ‘thrash out’ Northern Ireland Protocol deal

Tory Brexiteers have been urged to give Rishi Sunak the “time and space” needed to “thrash out” a new Northern Ireland Protocol deal.

It comes amid fears of a rebellion within the Conservative Party over the long-running issue over post-Brexit Northern Ireland.

Sunak could be facing a challenge within his own party as Britain and the European Union inch closer to an agreement.

Calls have also been made for MPs to be allowed to vote on the potential final deal.

It is expected a new deal could be brought about soon.

Sign up for our newsletters.