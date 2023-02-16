Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:25
Hundreds gather for candlelit vigil honouring Brianna Ghey in Dublin
Hundreds of people gathered in Dublin city centre on Wednesday, 15 February, for a vigil honouring Brianna Ghey.
The 16-year-old, who was transgender, was found with fatal stab wounds in a park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday afternoon.
Police probing the stab murder have said they are investigating whether it was a hate crime.
Two teenagers, both aged 15, have been charged with her murder. They were remanded into custody by a district judge on Wednesday.
Rally attendees lit candles and held placards reading “Trans Rights Now” as they paid tribute to the schoolgirl.
