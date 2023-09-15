The mother of a 16-year-old girl tragically killed in a park in Warrington has launched a campaign in her daughter’s memory and pledged to help others.

Esther Ghey, 36, has launched the Brianna Ghey: Peace in Mind appeal to raise money for the Mindfulness in Schools Project, which aims to help young people with their mental health.

Brianna, 16, a transgender girl from Birchwood, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park on 11 February.

A boy and girl, aged 15, have been charged with Brianna’s murder.