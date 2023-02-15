Brianna Ghey: Two 15-year-olds charged with teenager’s murder

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been remanded into custody by a district judge. They appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court, sitting as a youth court, on Wednesday, 15 February, and were not required to enter pleas to the charge.

The schoolgirl, who was transgender, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park on Saturday.

Police are investigating whether Brianna was the victim of a hate crime.

