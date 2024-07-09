Esther Ghey on why she now calls mother of daughter Brianna’s killer ‘a friend’

Esther Ghey has revealed she now calls the mother of her daughter Brianna’s killer “a friend”.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed to death in Linear Park, Warrington, in February last year.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, who were both 15 at the time of the knife attack, are serving life sentences for Brianna’s “brutal, planned and sadistic” murder.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (9 July), Ms Ghey explained how she is in regular contact with Jenkinson’s mother and classes her as “a friend”.

Ms Ghey said: “She is a normal woman, she is great and she is helping out with a community interest group I have set up.”