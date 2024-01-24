Brianna Ghey’s mother fought back tears as she urged the public to “be compassionate” to the families of her daughter’s killers.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed 28 times in a park in Warrington in February, last year. Two teenagers, known as Girl X and Boy Y to protect their identities, were found guilty of her murder in December.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (24 January), Esther Ghey said: “I get particularly emotional when I think about the parents as I saw how they were in court and how distraught they were when the verdict came through. I could see myself in them in the way I felt when I heard Brianna had been murdered.”