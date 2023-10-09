Footage has captured a large emergency services presence at Heathrow Airport after a number of passengers reportedly fell ill on a British Airways flight.

Firemen with breathing apparatus were filmed passing by scared passengers at around 4pm on Sunday 8 October.

One passenger tweeted: “Nothing like being locked on a plane with a ‘potential contagion’ for an hour and a half with no explanation or information.”

The London Ambulance Service sent a number of resources to the scene, including three medics in fast-response cars, two ambulance crew and their hazardous area response team (HART).

Scotland Yard confirmed four people were treated at the scene

Britsh Airways said their aircraft landed normally following reports of a technical issue.