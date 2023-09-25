British troops train Ukrainian soldiers in mine disposal skills

British Royal Engineers sappers have given training to Ukrainian soldiers to help them disable mines, munitions and other explosive devices that are being used in the war in Ukraine.

Mines present one of the biggest obstacles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as they seek to take back occupied land from Russia.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Putin’s illegal invasion has left Ukraine’s fields and towns covered in deadly landmines and unexploded munitions, which presents an immediate danger to its citizens now and for years to come.

“The Royal Engineers are using their world-leading experience to train Ukraine’s bomb disposal experts, who can pass on these lifesaving skills to their own recruits and ensure a safer future for all Ukrainians.”