Nadhim Zahawi calls for looser immigration rules to allow in high-skilled workers

Nadhim Zahawi has called for looser rules to allow high-skilled immigrants into the UK, allowing more engineers to deliver infrastructure projects.

The former chancellor’s standpoint appears to oppose that of Suella Braverman, the home secretary, who has criticised the idea.

“Let’s look at gigabit broadband. We need more engineers who can splice the actual technology together to deliver gigabit broadband,” Mr Zahawi said.

“If we need another 200 or 300 engineers to come in to be able to do that at pace, I think people will support that.”

