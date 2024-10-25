Bruce Springsteen slams Trump in one sentence as he serenades crowd at Harris rally

Bruce Springsteen slammed Donald Trump in one sentence as he serenaded the crowd at Kamala Harris’s Georgia rally.

The Born in the USA singer lent his star power to Harris’s quest for the presidency on Thursday (24 October), as the vice president implored voters to consider the “brutally serious” consequences if Donald Trump wins a second term in the White House.

Springsteen said: “Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant.”

The 75-year-old singer also told the crowds that Trump “does not understand this country”.