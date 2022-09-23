Kwasi Kwarteng axes higher income tax for top earners in mini-budget

Higher income tax for the country’s top earners will be abolished as part of Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal event, otherwise known as a mini-budget.

The chancellor made the announcement as part of his plans to boost economic growth, a day after the Bank of England warned the UK may already be in a recession.

Other announcements made included the removal of a cap on bankers’ bonuses that was introduced in 2014, limiting bonuses to 200 per cent of salaries, to discourage profit-chasing that critics said triggered the financial crash of 2008.

