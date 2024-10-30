Watch Keir Starmer’s message to Rishi Sunak during Tory leader’s final PMQs

Rishi Sunak's final appearance at the despatch box as Conservative party leader was marked by a jovial exchange with Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 30 October.

The prime minister thanked his predecessor for his "decency" and wished his family the best for the future.

They laughed together as Mr Sunak, who is MP for Richmond and Northallerton in North Yorkshire, told MPs: “I’m particularly looking forward to doing the coast to coast walk that runs through my constituency and many others.

"Can I ask the Prime Minister to ensure that the Coast-to-Coast (walk) does indeed become Britain’s greatest National Trail, and in preparation for my return to the back benches, would he meet with me to discuss it?”

Sir Keir Starmer replied: “I thought he was about to ask me to join him on the walk, but certainly I will meet him.”