Jon Stewart criticises GOP lawmakers who derailed burn pits bill

Republican senators were accused of “sentencing veterans to death” after they blocked a landmark bill that would give service members sick from toxic exposure to burn pits access to the healthcare that they need.

Advocates including TV host Jon Stewart spoke out on Thursday as the bill that had been expected to become law by the end of the week was blocked, after dozens of Republicans who previously backed the bill unexpectedly voted against it.

“These are human beings, do you get that yet?” said an emotional Stewart, hitting out at the dissenting republicans.

Sign up to our newsletters.