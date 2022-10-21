More than 30 vehicles get flat tyres simultaneously on LA road

More than 30 drivers were forced to pull over on a freeway in Los Angeles after suffering the same issue - flat tyres.

Aerial footage broadcast by ABC shows a row of vehicles lined up on the hard shoulder along the 405 Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol suggested whatever caused the incident was “not intentional” and officials believe a box of nails or wooden blocks fell off a lorry, causing the hazard.

No injuries were reported as a result of the issue.

