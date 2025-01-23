California sky turns apocalyptic orange as new Hughes Fire threatens Los Angeles

California skies glowed orange as the Hughes Fire burned near Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday (22 January).

Eyewitness footage filmed from a moving vehicle showed traffic travelling through a smoke-covered highway as the sky above resembled apocalyptic scenes.

Authorities say the blaze, which started near the Caustic Lake area, has consumed an estimated 10,176 Acres and is 14 per cent contained as of Thursday morning.

It comes after the larger Palisades Fire scorched at least 23,448 acres (95 sq km) and is 68 per cent contained.