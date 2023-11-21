California house at centre of SWAT standoff explodes into ball of fire

A California house at the centre of an hours-long SWAT standoff erupted in flames on Monday 20 November.

The incident began when deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department attempted to conduct a search on the property on Fairwood Way, Upland.

A suspect barricaded himself inside for six hours, but the SWAT standoff came to an end after the house caught on fire and burned down.

Deputies said they tried to enter the building after deploying tear gas and exchanged fire with the suspect.

The Upland Police Department, which assisted deputies, said the suspect was shot by officers after emerging from the house.

It was not immediately clear what started the fire.