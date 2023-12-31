California’s coast continued to be hit by waves in a third day of rain and coastal flooding.

Footage from 30 December shows the precautions being taken in Long Beach to prevent further flooding, with front loaders having created protective berms out of sand.

To fight against the high surf and tides, front loaders and dump trucks ferried tons of sand to build a protective berm.

Huge waves have been reported across the coastline, flooding beachfront buildings and forcing people to flee the shore.

Eight people in Ventura Beach were injured as rogue waves breached walls and crashed onto roads