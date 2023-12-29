Massive waves crash onto roads as California beachgoers flee shore

Powerful waves crashed onto a California street, flooding beachfront buildings and leaving eight people injured as beachgoers were forced to flee.

A video from Ventura Beach on Wednesday 29 December shows people running away as the powerful surge hits a wall before sweeping inland.

The group of people were initially watching and filming the waves, before realising the water was powerful enough to breach the wall, and began running.

Eight people were taken to hospital as the beaches remain closed in the area.

The waves are the result of a storm emanating from the Pacific Ocean, with people warned that conditions could continue over New Year.