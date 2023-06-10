Helicopter flies past raging wildfire as Canada blaze rips through forest

A helicopter flew past a raging wildfire tearing through a forest in Canada on Thursday, 8 June.

Footage posted by the BC Wildfire Service shows the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire burning 10km (6 miles) east of Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia.

Local residents were ordered to evacuate their homes.

Officials said that fire activity “is expected to increase further” amid winds predicted on Saturday.

More than 420 fires have been raging across Canada from British Columbia to Nova Scotia, impacting the air quality of US cities such as New York City and Chicago.