Watch: Bulldozers demolish spa building at home of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter

A digger has torn down parts of an unauthorised building during a demolition at the home of pandemic fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter.

Workers could be seen removing scaffolding before the arrival of a digger at the property in Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire on Monday 5 February.

The machine then ripped off wood and other debris from the building’s roof and knocked down some of its brick walls.

A crane had previously lifted the spa pool from the property on Friday after preparation for the demolition had started last week.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin, lost an appeal against an order to remove the Captain Tom Foundation Building in the grounds of their property after a hearing in October.