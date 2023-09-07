Car rams into house where mother and her four children sleep in night of gang terror

An organised crime gang brought terror to a quiet residential street in Hartlepool in a shocking night of violence captured on camera.

The trouble began on Saturday 7 January, when a Mitsubishi Shogun was rammed into the front of a house in Hartlepool, which had four children sleeping inside, along with their mother. Thankfully no-one was injured.

The gang also smashed up the parked car on the drive before setting fire to it and making off, leaving the blaze dangerously out-of-control.

Seven key members of an organised crime gang have now been jailed for a total of almost 100 years after a bitter dispute with a rival gang exploded.