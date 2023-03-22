Moments after car crashes into shopping centre and plummets four floors into basement

A car crashed into a shopping centre in Thailand late on Tuesday, 21 March, leaving a trail of destruction.

The Toyota Fortuner plunged from the third floor and landed on a coffee shop after after accelerating and losing control in the car park shortly before midnight.

The vehicle then crashed into railings near an escalator and fell several storeys below to the basement.

The driver suffered an injured arm but no other injuries were reported.

